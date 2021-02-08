University of Karachi Vice Chancellor visits fee collection counters of Evening Program 2021

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Monday visited the fee collection counters established for the evening session's bachelors, masters and diploma program 2021 at the KU Gymnasium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Monday visited the fee collection counters established for the evening session's bachelors, masters and diploma program 2021 at the KU Gymnasium.

The KU has established the helpline desk, verification and endorsement sections, printing and photocopying corner, along with the cash fee collection counters of the authorized bank in the gymnasium to facilitate and guide students and their parents and guardians where students could submit their fees from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The KU is also providing a facility for students to scan their educational documents along with paid fee voucher slip on the official admission portal of the varsity.

On this occasion, the KU VC expressed satisfaction that the students and their parents, visiting the fee collection counter were following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial and federal governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The staff is checking visitor's body temperature with a help of a thermal gun, while they are also distributing face masks and sanitizers to the visitors who are coming without covering their face with the facemasks.

The parents and guardians while talking to the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated the idea of providing all services under one roof.