University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The University of Karachi and its alumni association - the Unikarians Internations warmly welcomed the Nawardan Jamia at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate on Monday.

The distinguished graduates along with the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, President of Unikarians International Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, UNESCO award winner Pakistani botanist and researcher Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, KU faculty members, employees, staff, students, and others welcomed the fresh batch of students and their parents.

The University of Karachi celebrated the Youm-e-Jamia (University Day) by reliving the historic procession of one of the largest public sector universities when the newly enrolled students and alumni along with the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, registrar, deans of all faculties, members of Senate and Syndicate, chairpersons and directors of various departments, research centers and institutes, faculty members and employees, and new students followed the Huffaz-e-Quran, who were reciting the Holy Quran, stepped inside the campus from the Silver Jubilee Gate and gathered at the ground adjacent to the New Administration Building.

Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari said, “I have never seen the warm welcome given to these newcomers in my whole life. The tradition of gathering at the main gate of the campus and entering inside it while reciting the Holy Quran.”

He said students from various districts of all provinces were present in the ceremony which will remain a part of his memory forever.

Dr. Shinwari said that they are lucky that despite having such a large population of Karachi, they got admission in KU.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr.

Khalid Iraqi while welcoming all newcomers to the campus, said that the University of Karachi is the mini Pakistan and the students studying here are a symbol of an ideal harmony of which we all are proud of.

He said that access to higher education was not easy and very limited numbers of youngsters get such opportunities.

He said that education was the only way forward for the nation and every citizen must have the opportunity to get higher education in Pakistan.

He mentioned that when we read the goals of sustainable development, we talk about quality education, gender equality, and women empowerment, and we can proudly say that we have 70 to 80 percent of female students at the University of Karachi.

Earlier, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that the University of Karachi is the only university across the globe where the newcomers receive such a wonderful reception.

He said that the number of research papers published worldwide by the University of Karachi, was more than all other universities in Pakistan. More than that it has given birth to many universities in the province.

The President of Karachi University Teachers’ Association Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar while welcoming the new students on behalf of all the teachers of the KU said that it was an institution of higher education and research which has

a special place in society due to its high position and status.

The KU Student Affairs Adviser Dr. Nosheen Raza informed the fresh students about curricular and extra-curricular activities and different societies working under the supervision of the Adviser on Student Affairs and said that the University of Karachi provides ample opportunities for co-curricular activities.