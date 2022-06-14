UrduPoint.com

University Of Lahore, MAJ Hospital Kabul Sign Accord For Upgrading Medical Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

University of Lahore, MAJ Hospital Kabul sign accord for upgrading medical facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Lahore and Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul on Tuesday signed a letter of understanding for assisting the hospital and improving its operations to provide quality medical treatment to the Afghan citizens.

In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at Jinnah hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan highlighted Pakistan's continuing humanitarian assistance for the Afghan brothers and sisters during the current crisis, particularly in the health sector.

He indicated that Pakistan's plans to upgrade all the three hospitals to provide international standard health facilities to the Afghans, a press release said.

The ambassador said the main aim of this Memorandum of Understanding was to upgrade the health facilities at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital and bring them at par with the global standards, besides turning it into a teaching hospital.

He also appreciated the University of Lahore for undertaking this endeavour of engaging in a process of modernization of public sector hospitals in Afghanistan built by Pakistan in recent years.

In future, the University of Lahore planned to open a Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Colleges to uplift the healthcare facilities at the hospital as well as capacity building to provide quality health care work force to meet the country's requirements, he added.

The ambassador said a medical college would also be established next to the hospital which would be of the global standards and upgraded to a university offering standard education in both graduate and postgraduate programmes in Afghanistan.

He informed that Lahore University was the largest private sector medical university with teaching hospital in Pakistan and having an active enrollment of more than 45,000 graduate and postgraduate students.

Afghan Minister of Public Health Dr. Qalander Ebad thanked Pakistan and the University of Lahore for this timely assistance which would go a long way in helping the hospital in providing much-needed medical treatment to the people of Afghanistan.

He described this contribution as significant one at a time when Afghanistan's public health sector was facing economic challenges.

He said that he expected continuation of the same kind of spirit from the government of Pakistan in future.

The University of Lahore has also started a process of distribution of monthly salaries to the hospital staff.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital, a state of the art 200-bed health facility equipped with modern facilities and located in Kabul, is one of the three hospitals built by Pakistan as a gift by its government and people to the Afghan people.

The other two hospitals included Naib Aminullah Khan Logari Hospital in Logar and Nishtar Kidney centre Jalalabad.

