University Of Lahore Students Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Students and faculty members from the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Lahore visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for a study tour here on Monday

The delegation was welcomed by PSCA Shift Commander DSP Kamran Khan, who guided them through various departments of the authority and gave a detailed briefing.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station, the Virtual Center for Child Safety, the Women Safety App, and the Crime Stopper Service. It was highlighted that new features have recently been added to the Women Safety App to ensure swift and effective assistance to women in distress or danger.

The delegation was informed that the Crime Stopper Service ensures complete confidentiality of the informants, which has helped build public trust. The students were also briefed on the use of modern technologies and Artificial Intelligence in crime prevention and public safety at the PSCA.

The students also visited the Virtual Blood Bank, where many of them registered themselves as donors and appreciated the significance of this public welfare initiative.

