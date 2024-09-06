University of Larkana commemorates Defense Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The University of Larkana held an inspiring seminar here on Friday to mark Pakistan's Defense Day, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Engineer Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Keerio.

The event was attended by distinguished faculty members and students, with notable contributions from the dean faculty of Social Science and humanities Pro Dr Faiz Muhammmad Shaikh, dean faculty of engineering and technology Dr Samiullah Sooho the, Chairman of the Department of English Language and Literature, Khalil Jibran Abbasi, and faculty members, Wazir Ali Tunio, Muhammad Yaseen Memon, Ms Syeda Hina Shah and Ms Nerish Shaikh.

In his keynote address, Dr Muhammad Usman Keerio highlighted the historical significance of the 6th of September, stating, This day not only serves as a reminder of the valor and sacrifice of our armed forces in 1965, but also as an opportunity to unite as a nation. It is essential for our youth to embrace the values of patriotism, courage, and resilience as we face the challenges of today.

Additionally Prof Dr Faiz Muhammad Shaikh also appreciated and admired the Armed forces and Pakistan Army for their sacrifice and courage.

Khalil Jibran Abbasi, the Chairman of the English Department, welcomed and emphasized the role of education in fostering national unity and preparing future leaders. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of the past and contribute to the country's development through their academic pursuits and civic responsibilities.

English faculty members also shared their thoughts during the seminar. Wazir Ali Tunio discussed the importance of literature in shaping a nation’s identity, while Muhammad Yaseen Memon reflected on the historical context of Defense Day and its relevance in contemporary times. Ms Hina Shah said that this day is reminded of courage and sacrifice of our soliders in 1965, Ms Nerish Shaikh spoke about the role of women in nation-building, highlighting their contributions in various sectors, including defense and education.

The event concluded with an interactive session, where students engaged with the speakers, reflecting on the lessons of history and the importance of national unity.