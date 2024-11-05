University of Larkano, University of Sri Jayewardenepura initiate landmark collaboration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The University of Larkano, Pakistan, and University of Sri Jayewardenepura (SJP), Sri Lanka, have embarked on a pioneering international collaboration to start joint research projects, academic exchanges, and innovation across disciplines, benefiting students and faculty from both institutions.

The first meeting, held virtually on Tuesday was hosted by Dr. Sanaullah Mastoi, Head of International Affairs and Focal Person for the Faculty of Science at the University of Larkano. Key representatives from both universities participated, including distinguished leaders from SJP:Prof. Padmalal, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dushan, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies and Commerce, Prof. Heenkenda, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Subasinghe, Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Prof. Jayaweera, Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr. Dharmaweera, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Dr. Ruwini, Director, International Affairs Division, Dr. Isuru, Senior Lecturer, Department of Accounting, Dr. Sampath and Senior Lecturer in Polymer Science. From the University of Larkano, the following delegates joined to discuss the collaboration’s goals:

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Usman Keerio, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Samiullah Sohu, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Dr. Mohsin Shaikh, Focal Person, Faculty of Computer Science, Dr.

Khalil Zohaib Kamboh, Director of Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Taufeq Ahmed Soomro, Director, ORIC, Dr. Syed Abid Ali Shah, Chairman, Electrical Engineering and Dr. Khalid Solangi, Chairman, Mechanical Engineering.

Both universities shared their vision for this alliance, focusing on initiatives such as faculty and student exchanges, joint research projects, and academic development programs across faculties like science, engineering, social sciences, and computer science.

"This partnership will create pathways for our faculty and students to broaden their academic experiences and knowledge while contributing to advancements in various fields,” said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Usman Keerio, Vice Chancellor of the University of Larkano.

He said that the University of Larkano and SJP are excited to continue developing this partnership, which holds the potential to foster global academic engagement and enrich the educational landscape.

He said that the University of Larkano is dedicated to academic excellence and global collaboration. With a focus on fostering a diverse learning environment, the university is committed to equipping students and faculty with skills and knowledge for success in a globalized world.