Open Menu

University Of Layyah Begins Spring Plantation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

University of Layyah begins spring plantation

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The University of Layyah teachers and students opened spring plantation drive here Friday to decorate the varsity landscape with plants and greenery in line with national resolve to mitigate climate change impact.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Zubair Abu Bakar, faculty members and students planted saplings at horticulture and clinical sciences departments. VC said that over 1000 saplings would be planted across the university during the ongoing drive that will help combat environmental pollution and elevate looks of the university premises.

Dr. Ambreen Shah Jahan, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan, Azhar Baloch and others were present at the ceremony.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement ..

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..

16 minutes ago
 SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s d ..

SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for s ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

24 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Te ..

Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..

31 minutes ago
 PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imra ..

PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..

38 minutes ago
 Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

56 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

2 hours ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan