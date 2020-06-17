University of Liverpool donates crystallization kits to Islamia University of Bahawalpur

In continuation of the ongoing collaboration, The Institute of Integrative Biology, University of Liverpool, UK has donated a significant amount of crystallization kits to the Materials Chemistry Laboratory, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :In continuation of the ongoing collaboration, The Institute of Integrative Biology, University of Liverpool, UK has donated a significant amount of crystallization kits to the Materials Chemistry Laboratory, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob handed over this equipment to Dr. Maqsood Ahmad Incharge Materials Chemistry Laboratory during a ceremony.

These kits will be used by the research groups at IUB to crystallize various target proteins to determine their 3D structures for structure-based drug design.

Having a critical mass of trained scientists in this vital area of research becomes even more important as the new diseases continue to emerge. The Materials Chemistry Laboratory hosts a state of the art scientific equipment which are providing high-quality scientific training to young people.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the University of Liverpool UK for this help as it will provide necessary input for ongoing efforts in the area of structural biology.