University Of Liverpool Donates Crystallization Kits To Islamia University Of Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:44 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :In continuation of the ongoing collaboration, The Institute of Integrative Biology, University of Liverpool, UK has donated a significant amount of crystallization kits to the Materials Chemistry Laboratory, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob handed over this equipment to Dr. Maqsood Ahmad Incharge Materials Chemistry Laboratory during a ceremony.
These kits will be used by the research groups at IUB to crystallize various target proteins to determine their 3D structures for structure-based drug design.
Having a critical mass of trained scientists in this vital area of research becomes even more important as the new diseases continue to emerge. The Materials Chemistry Laboratory hosts a state of the art scientific equipment which are providing high-quality scientific training to young people.
The Vice-Chancellor thanked the University of Liverpool UK for this help as it will provide necessary input for ongoing efforts in the area of structural biology.