UrduPoint.com

University Of London Alumni Reception Held

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

University of London alumni reception held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday lauded the role of the University of London for contributing to legal education in Pakistan.

The minister while speaking at the University of London Alumni Reception here, said that the University's external law programme has significantly contributed to legal education.

The reception was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Atta Tarar, British Council Regional Director for South Asia Adrian Codway and Pro Vice Chancellor University of London Professor Mary Stiasny and Regional Head South Asia for University of London Saad Wasim.

Prominent speakers included Zahir Riaz and the chairperson for the competition commission of Pakistan Rahat Kunain were also present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by the senior members of the Pakistan Bar Council, distinguished Alumni of the University of London and the British Council Head for Pakistan, the Chevening Head for Pakistan and key Employers and students of the University of London.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education London Mary Event Asia

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

20 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

27 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

27 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

25 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

35 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.