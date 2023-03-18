University of London alumni reception held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday lauded the role of the University of London for contributing to legal education in Pakistan.

The minister while speaking at the University of London Alumni Reception here, said that the University's external law programme has significantly contributed to legal education.

The reception was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Atta Tarar, British Council Regional Director for South Asia Adrian Codway and Pro Vice Chancellor University of London Professor Mary Stiasny and Regional Head South Asia for University of London Saad Wasim.

Prominent speakers included Zahir Riaz and the chairperson for the competition commission of Pakistan Rahat Kunain were also present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by the senior members of the Pakistan Bar Council, distinguished Alumni of the University of London and the British Council Head for Pakistan, the Chevening Head for Pakistan and key Employers and students of the University of London.