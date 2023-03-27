UrduPoint.com

University Of London Holds Alumni Reception

March 27, 2023

University of London holds alumni reception

The University of London has hosted its alumni reception attended by Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar as the chief guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):The University of London has hosted its alumni reception attended by Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar as the chief guest.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Law Atta Tarar, British Council Regional Director for South Asia Adrian Codway, Pro Vice Chancellor University of London Professor Mary Stiasny, Regional Head , South Asia for University of London Saad Wasim , Alex Boughton, Head of Business Support Services and Holly Peterson, Head of Alumni Development also attended the reception.

Prominent speakers included renowned lawyers Zahir Riaz and Rahat Kunain, Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the minister talked about the achievements of the University of London Alumni in Pakistan and how the external law programme had contributed significantly to the legal education in Pakistan.

The event was attended by the senior members of the Pakistan Bar Council Haroon Rashid and Hassan Pasha, distinguished Alumni of University of London and the British Council Head for Pakistan, Chevening Head for Pakistan , Head of Telenor Pakistan , and key employers and students of University of London.

Khadija Siddiqui, a prominent Alumni of University of London and winner of the British Council Alumni Awards, was recognized with an award at the event. She also spoke at the event.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, also attended the Alumni reception.

TMUC is Pakistan's one of the largest transnational education groups operating purpose-built University College Campuses across major urban cities and offering International programmes and highly reputed degrees and skills qualifications at home as TMUC is a provider of transnational education programmes.

The event ended with a musical performance and networking.

More Stories From Pakistan

