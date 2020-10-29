University of Malakand arranges awareness walk on breast cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The University of Malakand (UoM) and students' societies Thursday organized awareness walk and seminar on prevention and treatment of breast cancer to mark Pink Ribbon day.

Faculty members and students of UoM participated in the walk.

The guest speaker Dr Fauzia Samad Oncologist Fauji Foundation hospital Rawalpindi highlighted various preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer.

The guest of honor and president women wing of PTI Malakand region Fauzia also graced the event.

The Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Gul Zaman said that mass awareness was imperative to educate the women about this deadly disease.

The Dean of Sciences, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Director students societies, Dr Najeeb ur Rehman Deputy Director students societies, Dr Muhammad Ayaz and focal person Pink Ribbon campaign Jamil Anwar Abbasi presented shields and distributed certificate among the students.