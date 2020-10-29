UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Malakand Arranges Awareness Walk On Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

University of Malakand arranges awareness walk on breast cancer

The University of Malakand (UoM) and students' societies Thursday organized awareness walk and seminar on prevention and treatment of breast cancer to mark Pink Ribbon day

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The University of Malakand (UoM) and students' societies Thursday organized awareness walk and seminar on prevention and treatment of breast cancer to mark Pink Ribbon day.

Faculty members and students of UoM participated in the walk.

The guest speaker Dr Fauzia Samad Oncologist Fauji Foundation hospital Rawalpindi highlighted various preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer.

The guest of honor and president women wing of PTI Malakand region Fauzia also graced the event.

The Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Gul Zaman said that mass awareness was imperative to educate the women about this deadly disease.

The Dean of Sciences, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Director students societies, Dr Najeeb ur Rehman Deputy Director students societies, Dr Muhammad Ayaz and focal person Pink Ribbon campaign Jamil Anwar Abbasi presented shields and distributed certificate among the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rashid Rawalpindi Malakand Women Breast Cancer Event

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

6 minutes ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

47 minutes ago

Punjab police improve public service delivery :IG

2 minutes ago

Quality healthcare provision top priority: MPA

2 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs 1000 subsidy on 50 kg bag of ferti ..

2 minutes ago

Church of Pakistan condemns publication of blasphe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.