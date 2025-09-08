University Of Malakand Observes International Literacy Day 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The University of Malakand on Monday marked International Literacy Day 2025 with a special ceremony highlighting the significance of literacy in the digital age.
This year’s theme was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.” The event was organized by the Department of Social Work and Volunteer Programs in collaboration with NCHD Lower Dir.
An awareness walk was also held to emphasize the importance of education and literacy.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Rashid underlined the vital role of education in building an informed and progressive society.
He encouraged students and youth to make positive use of digital facilities for creating an educated community.
The Vice Chancellor also announced that the university has allocated one seat in each department for flood-affected students, who are being provided free education.
Faculty members and students actively participated in the event, reaffirming the university’s commitment to promoting education and literacy.
