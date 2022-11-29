University of Malakand organises seminar on impact of climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) on Tuesday organized a seminar on "Impact of Climate Change" and discussed preventive measures for environmental protection

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) on Tuesday organized a seminar on "Impact of Climate Change" and discussed preventive measures for environmental protection.

Professor Dr Fida Mohammad, Dean, Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, Ghulam Ishq Khanb Institute of Engineering and Technology, Swabi was the guest speaker of the event and highlighted the impact of climate change.

He highlighted and discussed preventive measures for environmental protection and emphasized upon all the stakeholders to play an imperative role in this regard.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Professor Dr Sultan Alam, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry, UoM Professor Dr Jamil Ahmad, Dean of IT, UoM Faculty Members and Students graced the event.

The VC presented a shield to the guest speaker and pledged to continue the journey of such events for sharing knowledge and improving research skills of the students.