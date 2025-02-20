University Of Management And Technology (UMT) Launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM
A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the Government of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the Government of Punjab.
The ceremony was attended by the Provincial Minister for Minority Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, other Sikh leaders, and members of the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were also present.
The Director General of UMT briefed the Provincial Minister on the university’s educational initiatives, sharing that over 100 religious minority students are currently enrolled at UMT, with 35 students receiving various scholarships for higher education. Ahmed Abdullah further mentioned that 121 religious minority students have graduated from UMT so far, and the university has awarded more than 37 million rupees in scholarships to these students. He further briefed that under the MOU, the "Shri Guru Nanak Scholarships" will be awarded annually to 10 Sikh students, providing full-funded scholarships with a total value of 20 million rupees per year.
Ramesh Singh Arora, during his speech, referenced the educational policies of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, stating that the Punjab government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to students from all communities. He congratulated the UMT administration on the launch of the Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship Program, noting that this initiative reflects the government’s educational vision and commitment to supporting religious minority communities. During the event, the Provincial Minister also interacted with the minority students and reviewed their educational journeys.
The ceremony was attended by Director General UMT, Ahmed Abdullah, Registrar Nasir Khan, Deans, faculty members, and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarsh ..
France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and gover ..
EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities
EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio commun ..
LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..1 minute ago
-
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance24 seconds ago
-
LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction44 minutes ago
-
SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural Engineering44 minutes ago
-
Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan44 minutes ago
-
47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct44 minutes ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain forecast44 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accident44 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy47 minutes ago
-
2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests47 minutes ago
-
Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to be planted in Abbott ..47 minutes ago