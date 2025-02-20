Open Menu

University Of Management And Technology (UMT) Launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM

University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the Government of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the Government of Punjab.

The ceremony was attended by the Provincial Minister for Minority Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher, other Sikh leaders, and members of the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were also present.

The Director General of UMT briefed the Provincial Minister on the university’s educational initiatives, sharing that over 100 religious minority students are currently enrolled at UMT, with 35 students receiving various scholarships for higher education. Ahmed Abdullah further mentioned that 121 religious minority students have graduated from UMT so far, and the university has awarded more than 37 million rupees in scholarships to these students. He further briefed that under the MOU, the "Shri Guru Nanak Scholarships" will be awarded annually to 10 Sikh students, providing full-funded scholarships with a total value of 20 million rupees per year.

Ramesh Singh Arora, during his speech, referenced the educational policies of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, stating that the Punjab government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to students from all communities. He congratulated the UMT administration on the launch of the Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship Program, noting that this initiative reflects the government’s educational vision and commitment to supporting religious minority communities. During the event, the Provincial Minister also interacted with the minority students and reviewed their educational journeys.

The ceremony was attended by Director General UMT, Ahmed Abdullah, Registrar Nasir Khan, Deans, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Recent Stories

67% growth in trading in real estate development p ..

67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024

2 minutes ago
 Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s Sout ..

Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025

16 minutes ago
 EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY inc ..

EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing

17 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to ..

Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..

17 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Co ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..

1 minute ago
University of Management and Technology (UMT) laun ..

University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarsh ..

1 minute ago
 France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'for ..

France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'

22 seconds ago
 Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to ..

Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and gover ..

24 seconds ago
 EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enh ..

EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities

32 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to st ..

EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio commun ..

32 minutes ago
 LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auctio ..

LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan