University of Minerals & Natural Resources in Nokundi to be established soon: Governor Baluchistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said there are natural resources and mineral in Baluchistan, therefore, proper planning is required for all aspects of the establishment of a new University of Minerals and Natural Resources.

Governor Yasinzai said attention should be paid to acquire large piece of land in Nokundi and prepare a workable plan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of a University of Minerals and Natural Resources at Rakshan Division Nokundi at Governor House Quetta.

Provincial Secretary Industry Hafeez Abdul Majeed, Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti, Secretary Labor and Manpower Saira Atta, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali, Additional Secretary Higher education Hamidullah Khan Nasir, Additional Secretary Minerals Ghulam Mustafa and Higher Education Commission's representatives were present on the occasion.

The establishment of the University of Minerals and Natural Resources was discussed in detail in the briefing.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that better guidance can be sought from experts and researchers of public sector universities in Balochistan and by utilizing modern research in various fields we can ensure a bright future for our new generations.

We desperately need the financial support of the current government to meet present and future needs, he said.

During the briefing, many important decisions were taken as a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants.