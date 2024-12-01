University of Mirpurkhas paves the way for growth with plans to enhance infrastructure and resources: Vice Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The University of Mirpurkhas, established under the Sindh Assembly Act in 2023, has emerged as a beacon of hope for students in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and nearby underserved areas. The institution aims to provide accessible and quality higher education to local youth, marking a significant milestone in Sindh's educational development.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, in an exclusive interview with APP, highlighted the university's key role in bridging the educational gap in the region. He expressed optimism about receiving support from the Sindh government, local philanthropists and the broader community to transform the university into a leading academic institution.

He said that since its establishment, the university has met all constitutional requirements, including the successful organization of its first pre-entry test for admissions on November 24, with assistance from the Sindh University Testing Center. Dr. Memon expressed confidence that future entry tests would be conducted independently by the university.

Currently, the university offers ten programs, including BBA, Computer Science, IT, English Literature, Linguistics, Data Science, Education and others. With an initial enrollment of approximately 860 students, the university plans to expand its capacity gradually to meet increasing demand.

Dr. Memon acknowledged several challenges facing the institution, including the urgent need for permanent infrastructure, an expanded budget and additional facilities. Despite these hurdles, the university continues to provide students with essential services such as accommodation, transportation and quality education.

He added that efforts were underway to acquire land for the university near the Public school in Mirpurkhas, which could address infrastructure challenges. The vice-chancellor stated that the university’s current budget of PKR 250 million would need to be increased to support its growing needs in near future.

He added that an HR policy has also been developed to facilitate the recruitment of new faculty and staff.

He said that at present, the university is established in the hostel of Shah Latif College, which will be converted into the administration block after renovation, while for the academic block, efforts are also underway to take temporary place on rent, which will also be finalized soon.

Dr. Memon said that the university was making strides in extending transportation services to remote areas such as Umerkot, ensuring access for students from far-flung areas. He noted that the institution currently operates with around 45 faculty members, including one professor, five associate professors, five assistant professors and lecturers and teaching assistants. Moreover, Director Finance is on permanent post and homework has been done to fill other posts,

To support intelligent and deserving students, a benevolent fund will soon be established, allowing the university to provide financial aid to those in need, he said and added that additionally, career counselling and professional training were being prioritized. The university has partnered with Mehran University under the Peoples Information Program to provide computer education to local children during after-school hours.

Looking to the future, Dr Memon outlined plans to introduce new disciplines, including Education, Law, Criminology, Sindhi, and Media Studies, once approvals from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and budget expansions are secured. He also emphasized integrating modern fields such as Artificial Intelligence into the curriculum, with ongoing seminars and initiatives.

Dr. Rafique Memon said that the University of Mirpurkhas is poised to become a cornerstone of academic excellence in Sindh, empowering youth from underserved regions with accessible, market-driven education and creating a pathway to a brighter future.