University Of North Chakwal Bill Tabled In PA

5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

University of North Chakwal Bill tabled in PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Minsiter Raja Basharat tabled University of North Chakwal Bill in the Punjab Assembly on Monday for legislation.

The Audit reports of accounts of District Health Authorities of 19 districts for the years 2017-19; Audit reports of accounts of District education Authority of 18 districts and Special audit report of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) for the year 2016-17 were also presented to the House during the session with Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Chair.

The PA session, which resumed its business after a two-day break, started one hour and 10 minutes later that its scheduled time of 3:00 pm.

The University of North Chakwal Bill was referred to the Standing Committee on Education which would present its report within two months as desired by the Chair.

During the question-answer session regarding Health Department, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi admonished the Punajb Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid for her department's failure to control dengue cases in the province.

The Speaker rejected the statistics presented by Dr Yasmin Rashid and constituted a committee under Law Minister Raja Basharat to present its report on the dengue epidemic in the province.

The Health Minister told the House that the government had registered 18000 barbers to control hepatitis in the province while hepatitis medicine were being dispensed free to the patients. She said that 90 percent of syringes were wasted after use while beauty salons were also being registered.

Panel of Chairman Syed Makhdoom Usman of PPP wrote history when he became the youngest member of the Punjab Assembly to chair the PA session as Panel of Chairman in the absence of Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Later, he adjourned the session to meet again on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3:00 pm.

