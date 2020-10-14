University of Peshawar announces BS Social Work results

University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Wednesday announced the result of BS Social Work 2016-2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Wednesday announced the result of BS Social Work 2016-2020.

In a statement issued here, Ahmed stood first by grabbing 3.92 CGPA, Mahnoor Mehsud was declared second with 3.81CGPA followed by Aqsa who got third position securing 3.71CGPA.

Chairman Social Work Department UoP Dr. Shakeel Ahmed congratulated all the qualified students especially position holders.

He stressed students to implement learned skills for benefits of their respective areas.

He said all the students were eligible to get admission in M.phill or M.S and continue their academic journey.