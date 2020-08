University of Peshawar extends last date for BS admissions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) Tuesday extended last date for BS four years admissions till August 21.

As many as 16000 forms have been submitted for 40 BS programs. Information has also been uploaded on university website,said a notification.