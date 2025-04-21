Open Menu

University Of Peshawar Faces Severe Financial Crisis: Staff, Pensioners Left In Limbo

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

University of Peshawar faces severe financial crisis: staff, pensioners left in limbo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The University of Peshawar, widely regarded as the “Mother Institute” of Khyber Pakhtunkhw (KP) was grappling with a deepening financial crisis, as faculty and staff had received only partial salaries for March 2025, while retired employees continue to wait for their monthly pensions.

The situation had sparked outrage among university personnel and prompted a strong call for immediate intervention from the provincial government, especially the Chief Minister who is also the chancellor of the varsity.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University issued a press statement on Monday, expressing "deep concern and anguish" over the institution’s financial instability and the "continued indifference" of the provincial authorities.

The Committee warned that if immediate action was not taken, protests would be held during the upcoming inauguration of the KP Innovation Hub, an event expected to be attended by top government officials.

“It is a cruel irony that our aging mentors, many facing health challenges, are now struggling to secure their rightful pensions,” the statement read.

The JAC particularly criticized Higher education Minister Meena Khan Afridi for failing to fulfill promises regarding the transfer of pension liabilities from universities to the provincial government.

“These unfulfilled pledges have only deepened the crisis,” the committee stated, calling the inaction “a betrayal of the public servants who dedicated their lives to the nation’s future.”

Leaders from various employee groups, including PUTA (Peshawar University Teachers’ Association), Class-III and Class-IV staff, and sanitation workers, had all signed onto the statement, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

The committee had appealed to the public, media, and civil society for solidarity, framing the crisis not only as a financial matter but as one of “respect, justice, and basic human decency.”

As tensions rise, all eyes were now on the provincial government and whether it would respond with the decisive action required to prevent further unrest at one of the region’s most prestigious educational institutions.

