University Of Peshawar Faces Severe Financial Crisis: Staff, Pensioners Left In Limbo
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The University of Peshawar, widely regarded as the “Mother Institute” of Khyber Pakhtunkhw (KP) was grappling with a deepening financial crisis, as faculty and staff had received only partial salaries for March 2025, while retired employees continue to wait for their monthly pensions.
The situation had sparked outrage among university personnel and prompted a strong call for immediate intervention from the provincial government, especially the Chief Minister who is also the chancellor of the varsity.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University issued a press statement on Monday, expressing "deep concern and anguish" over the institution’s financial instability and the "continued indifference" of the provincial authorities.
The Committee warned that if immediate action was not taken, protests would be held during the upcoming inauguration of the KP Innovation Hub, an event expected to be attended by top government officials.
“It is a cruel irony that our aging mentors, many facing health challenges, are now struggling to secure their rightful pensions,” the statement read.
The JAC particularly criticized Higher education Minister Meena Khan Afridi for failing to fulfill promises regarding the transfer of pension liabilities from universities to the provincial government.
“These unfulfilled pledges have only deepened the crisis,” the committee stated, calling the inaction “a betrayal of the public servants who dedicated their lives to the nation’s future.”
Leaders from various employee groups, including PUTA (Peshawar University Teachers’ Association), Class-III and Class-IV staff, and sanitation workers, had all signed onto the statement, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.
The committee had appealed to the public, media, and civil society for solidarity, framing the crisis not only as a financial matter but as one of “respect, justice, and basic human decency.”
As tensions rise, all eyes were now on the provincial government and whether it would respond with the decisive action required to prevent further unrest at one of the region’s most prestigious educational institutions.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bait-ul-Mal official inspects Muzaffargarh office10 minutes ago
-
Public misconduct and delays in justice not be tolerated: CPO10 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated with religious fervor across Abbottabad Churches10 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister inaugurates upgradation of Govt School Khawaja Payal10 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 10 stolen motorcycles recovered10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 expresses serious concern over 164 fire incidents in wheat crop fields20 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive starts across KP20 minutes ago
-
FESCO spends Rs349.9mn to complete development projects20 minutes ago
-
Livestock farmers urged to maintain scientific records, ensure hygiene20 minutes ago
-
Mines, Minerals Bill key to Pakistan’s progress, should not be politicized: Ameer Muqam20 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar faces severe financial crisis: staff, pensioners left in limbo20 minutes ago