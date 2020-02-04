University of Peshawar holds rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) here Tuesday carried out a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day that was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohammad Asif Khan and attended by large number of students and faculty members.

On the occasion, students chanted slogans against atrocities of Modi's government and for granting rights to innocent Kashmiris. They were holding placards inscribed with watchwords 'Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan.' Addressing a rally, VC UoP said that we support Kashmiri people in their struggle of freedom and to get right of self-determination adding international community should take notice of Indian oppression in Kashmir that has jeopardized the very existence of people living in occupied valley.

On the occasion, Dr Fakharul islam, Minhas Majeed Marwat and other faculty members in their addresses said that people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and would always raise voice for their rights at every available forum.