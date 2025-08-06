University of Peshawar inaugurates first international criminology conference at Bara Gali

The University of Peshawar formally inaugurated the First International Criminology Conference on Wednesday at its Bara Gali Campus, with a strong emphasis on the need for structural reforms in Pakistan’s criminal justice system.

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The University of Peshawar formally inaugurated the First International Criminology Conference on Wednesday at its Bara Gali Campus, with a strong emphasis on the need for structural reforms in Pakistan’s criminal justice system.

The opening ceremony was attended by notable scholars, academics and legal experts. Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his keynote address, Justice Atiq Shah identified flawed investigation processes as the greatest hurdle to delivering justice, terming injustice a "poison for society." He stressed that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and underscored the need for transparency and accountability in the judicial system.

Dr. Busharat Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Criminology at the University of Peshawar, welcomed the guests and highlighted the urgent need to reform colonial-era criminal laws that still govern Pakistan’s legal system.

Distinguished participants included Professor Dr. Sajjad Ahmad (Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences), Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (Dean, Faculty of Numerical Sciences), Professor Dr. Jamil Chitrali (Director, Peace and Conflict Studies), Professor Dr.

Syed Minhaj ul Hassan (former Dean, Arts and Humanities), Dr. Zakrullah Jan (former Vice Chancellor, City University), and Akhtar Ali (Director, NAB). They hailed the conference as a crucial step toward bridging the gap between academic research and practical implementation in the field of criminology.

Babur Bashir, Managing Director of Roznama Pakistan, emphasized that criminal justice is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders and called for a proactive role from civil society in promoting justice and legal reform.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests, including one awarded to the Chief Justice by the Department of Criminology.

The first day of the conference featured three academic sessions, where national experts presented research papers on criminal justice, social reform, and related topics. Later, participants visited the Nathia Gali Bazaar as part of the event’s activities.

The three-day conference will conclude on Friday, with the closing session also being held at the University of Peshawar’s Bara Gali Campus. Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, is expected to attend as the chief guest.