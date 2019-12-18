UrduPoint.com
University Of Peshawar Inter-College Girls Athletic Championship Begins

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

University of Peshawar Inter-College Girls Athletic championship begins

Jinnah College for Women leading at the point table with one gold, one silver and one bronze and Home Economic College Peshawar struggling at second with one gold medal, and one bronze medals on the opening day of the University of Peshawar Inter-College Girls Athletic Championship, which got under way here at Jinnah College for Women on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Jinnah College for Women leading at the point table with one gold, one silver and one bronze and Home Economic College Peshawar struggling at second with one gold medal, and one bronze medals on the opening day of the University of Peshawar Inter-College Girls Athletic Championship, which got under way here at Jinnah College for Women on Wednesday.

Director General sports University of Peshawar and former international athlete Bahre Karam was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the Championship in which more than 100 athletes from all affiliated colleges with the University of Peshawar are taking part.

Players from Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, Home Economic College Peshawar, Home Economic College Nowshera, and all Post Graduate Departments University of Peshawar are taking part in Javelin throw Muniza Jabeen of Jinnah College for Women recorded a distance of 57.

7 feet, Amina Haider of Jinnah College for Women with 51.9 feet and Gul Saba of Home Economic Peshawar with 42,9 feet took silver and bronze medals.

Discuss Throw Gul Saba of Home Economic College for Women with 59.9 feet, Malika Nawaz of Home Economic College Nowshera with 49.8 feet and Sara Ajmeen of Jinnah College for Women with 44.9 feet took silver medal and bronze medals respectively.

The athletes from all affiliated female colleges are taking part in the event comprising 100m, long jump, javelin throw, 400m, high jump, shot put, discus throw, 4X100m relay and 800m race.

