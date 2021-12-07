UrduPoint.com

Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar here Tuesday marked United Nations' International Day of Volunteers here and organized a seminar on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Volunteerism

The event was supported by UNDP assisted SDGs Support Unit of the Planning and Development Department and KP government.

Prof Dr Shah Jahan, Vice Chancellor of Iqra University Peshawar was the chief guest on this occasion while Nasir Ali Yousafzai, Coordinator of the SDGs Support Unit moderated the event.

Prof Dr Shah Jahan addressed the participants and shared his experiences of volunteerism.

The Chairman of Environmental Sciences, UoP Prof Dr Muhammad Nafees, Dr Asif Khan Khattak, and Dr Shahla Nazneen highlighted the role of the UoP SDGs Research Unit established in the Department.

The speakers addressed the students and members of the Environment Society. During the event, the students asked questions related to SDGs from the speakers.

