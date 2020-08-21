University of Peshawar Research Board approves 22 Ph.D proposals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The meeting of Research Board, University of Peshawar (UoP) Friday approved 22 Ph.D proposals and eight recommendations of the Sub-Committee.

The meeting of Advance Studies and Research board (AS&RB) UoP was held online with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Mohammad Abid in the chair.

The Director AS&RB Prof. Dr Sardar Khan and others attended the meeting.

A total of 24 Ph.D proposals were submitted of which 22 approved, one rejected while one postponed.

The meeting also approved M.Phil proposals among 8 other suggestions recommended by the Faculty Level Sub-Committee of AS&RB.