University Of Peshawar Research Board Approves 22 Ph.D Proposals

University of Peshawar Research Board approves 22 Ph.D proposals

The meeting of Research Board, University of Peshawar (UoP) Friday approved 22 Ph.D proposals and eight recommendations of the Sub-Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The meeting of Research Board, University of Peshawar (UoP) Friday approved 22 Ph.D proposals and eight recommendations of the Sub-Committee.

The meeting of Advance Studies and Research board (AS&RB) UoP was held online with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Mohammad Abid in the chair.

The Director AS&RB Prof. Dr Sardar Khan and others attended the meeting.

A total of 24 Ph.D proposals were submitted of which 22 approved, one rejected while one postponed.

The meeting also approved M.Phil proposals among 8 other suggestions recommended by the Faculty Level Sub-Committee of AS&RB.

