University of Peshawar to celebrate World Hand Washing Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar (UoP) has joined hands with Helping Hands Pakistan to celebrate World Hand Washing Day on Thursday at University Public School, Peshawar at 10:30 am.

The Global Hand Washing Day theme focuses on the links between hand washing and food including food hygiene and nutrition.

Since the world has been struck with COVID-19 and one main cause of its global spread is not taking proper care of health and hygiene.

The department will distribute soaps and school children will be sensitized on use and importance of hand washing.

DG Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faculty from University of Peshawar, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) President, and representatives of Helping Hand Relief Pakistan will participate in the event.