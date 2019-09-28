UrduPoint.com
University Of Peshawar To Continue Selection Board Process: Official Communique

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

The University of Peshawar Saturday said the selection board process for the posts of teachers and administrative staff would continue as per rules and regulations and without any further delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Peshawar Saturday said the selection board process for the posts of teachers and administrative staff would continue as per rules and regulations and without any further delay.

An official communique issued here said the appointment process, which has been initiated after a lapse of one and half year, was already delayed due to ban on appointments by Higher Education Department (HED).

It said since the ban has been removed by HED now a handful of persons want to hamper the process through propaganda on media for their ulterior gains, which the varsity administration strongly condemns.

It made it cleared that Peshawar High Court in its interim decision stopped the university from issuing final appointment letter rather from holding Selection Board.

It further clarified said the scrutiny of applicants was made by deans and acting deans of that time in a transparent manner.

Moreover, it said the statutory bodies gave approval to consider research papers of the applicants published before 2005 in certain journals in their qualification after an understanding with higher education commission.

It said the approval was not meant to give favor to any of the candidate in short listing process like former Director Quality Enhancement Cell Ashad Haleemi and his female cousin and termed it baseless.

The University of Peshawar would always safeguard the rights of teaching faculty whether it was related to their promotions or new appointments in larger interests of the students and varsity, it noted.

