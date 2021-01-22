University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be able pay basic full salary to its employees

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) University of Peshawar turned bankrupt and would not be able to pay basic full salary to its employees, the sources said on Friday.

They said that it would not be able to pay “basic and personal pay” owing to lack of funds and financial constraints.

The sources said that the university would pay only 30 per cent of the salaries due to the constraints, adding that the provincial government had approved Rs250 million for the university, but Rs150 million only was released and the remaining funds were linked with the introduction of some reforms.

“We have approached government but they have not responded to our request so far,” the University registrar was quoted as saying.

The administration, however, refused to make any comment directly and was reluctant to say anything when contacted.

The employees are worried over the situation and are blaming the provincial and the Federal government both, saying that tax money was being collected and all signals were showing that the economy was going in the right direction.