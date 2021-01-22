UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Peshawar Turns Bankrupt, Won’t Be Able Pay Basic Full Salary To Its Employees

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:14 PM

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be able pay basic full salary to its employees

The Sources say that the university is out of funds and can’t pay full salary to its employees due to financial constraints.  

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) University of Peshawar turned bankrupt and would not be able to pay basic full salary to its employees, the sources said on Friday.

They said that it would not be able to pay “basic and personal pay” owing to lack of funds and financial constraints.

The sources said that the university would pay only 30 per cent of the salaries due to the constraints, adding that the provincial government had approved Rs250 million for the university, but Rs150 million only was released and the remaining funds were linked with the introduction of some reforms.

“We have approached government but they have not responded to our request so far,” the University registrar was quoted as saying.

The administration, however, refused to make any comment directly and was reluctant to say anything when contacted.

The employees are worried over the situation and are blaming the provincial and the Federal government both, saying that tax money was being collected and all signals were showing that the economy was going in the right direction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Money All Government Million

Recent Stories

Country’s foreign exchange reserves increase to ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror ..

20 minutes ago

Minor among thee killed as roof caves in kasur

20 minutes ago

Leading international commentators lined-up for Pa ..

32 minutes ago

Russia, Israel Discussing Cooperation in Joint Vac ..

20 minutes ago

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding offic ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.