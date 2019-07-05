UrduPoint.com
University Of Peshawar (UoP) To Hold Regional Languages Conferences On July 12

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

University of Peshawar (UoP) to hold regional languages conferences on July 12

Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar (UoP) has setup committees for holding of three-day national conference on regional languages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from July 12-14, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Pashto academy, University of Peshawar (UoP) has setup committees for holding of three-day national conference on regional languages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from July 12-14, 2019.

Director, Pashto Academy, Professor Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir told media persons that the event would be held at Baragali summer campus on July 12-14.

He said arrangements are being given final shape.

Poets, literary figures and academicians of different languages including Pashto, Hindko, Saraikai and others would participate in the event.

