University of Sahiwal organize 'Pink Ribbon' walk

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Sahiwal Directorate of student Affairs organized a breast cancer awareness walk followed by seminar to mark "pink ribbon day' here on Friday.

A large number of faculty members and students participated in the event.

Addressing the participants,Sahiwal Medical College's Head Professor, Surgery and Emergency departments, Dr Akhtar Mehboob highlighted the causes,symptoms,early detection methods and treatment of breast cancer.He said that there was dire need to educate young girls as women were reluctant to share about it to their mothers and doctors.

Later,shields were given among the respected guests.