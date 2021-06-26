University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Rozgar Centre

The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has sought applications for its 14th session from students of the division while final-year students of the university can also submit applications for the programme

Manager e-Rozgar Centre Kaleemullah Saturday said that applications would be received online while physical and online classes would also be organised.

He said the programme requires 16-year education and domicile of Punjab, while the upper age limit is 35 years and the duration of the course was three-and-a-half months.

Selected students would be trained in freelancing under the e-Rozgar programme after which they could earn respectable jobs according to their abilities on the internet, he added.

He said that so far 12 sessions of e-Rozgar Centre at Sargodha University had been completed while the 13th session was also nearing completion.

He said about 2,000 students had completed their training and were earning livelihood respectably. The percentage of female students completing the training was 54%.

"Educated unemployed youth can enroll in e-commerce, marketing, technical and design courses," he added.