University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Rozgar Centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has sought applications for its 17th session, while final-year students of the university could also submit their applications for the programme.

Manager e-Rozgar Centre Kaleemullah Monday said that applications would be received online while physical and online classes would also be organised.

He said the programme requires 16-year education and domicile of Punjab, while the upper age limit is 35 years and the duration of the course was three-and-a-half months.

Selected students would be trained in freelancing under the e-Rozgar programme after which they could get respectable jobs on the internet, according to their abilities, he added.

He said that so far 15 sessions of e-Rozgar Centre at Sargodha University had been completed while the 16th session was also nearing completion.