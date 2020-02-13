University of Sargodha arranges walk; expresses solidarity with Chinese nationals

Students and faculty members of University of Sargodha (UoS), along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Students and faculty members of University of Sargodha (UoS), along with the Chinese teachers, actively participated in a walk to express solidarity and support to China in its struggle against the coronavirus.

The walk arranged by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) on Thursday started from the Jinnah Block and culminated at the Admin Block.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Director PICS Dr. Fazal-ur-Rahman and Chinese nationals, who teach Chinese language at Sargodha University, took part in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor has said that China has set an example of bravery, unity, and commitment to the world by overcoming the outbreak of coronavirus.

China built specialized hospitals in just over a week, which speaks volumes about the capability of China to fight against the novel virus, he added.

Dr. Ahmad said that the mortality rate of the coronavirus was just two percent, which was being exaggerated, however, China has manifested strong ability by gradually overcoming the virus.

Dr. Fazal-ur-Rahman said that China was great nation which has always faced every challenge with enormous courage and commitment.

The participants of the walk carrying banners and placards inscribed with "We are united" were chanting slogans to show their support to Chinese people coping with coronavirus.