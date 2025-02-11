University Of Sargodha Holds Workshop On Neuroscience Of Happiness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Department of Psychology, in collaboration with the Counseling Centre at the University of Sargodha, organized a workshop titled "Neuroscience of Happiness."
The event aimed to explore the intricate relationship between neuroscience and happiness, offering participants valuable insights into the science of emotional well-being.
Dr. Rafiq Dar, Associate Professor and Trainer at TUOL, Lahore, provided an in-depth understanding of how neuroscience plays a crucial role in shaping human emotions. Through an interactive and engaging session, Dr. Dar explained the impact of positive suggestions, the role of key hormones such as dopamine and serotonin, and effective strategies for emotional regulation.
Participants actively engaged in discussions on rewiring the brain for positivity, managing stress and anxiety, and incorporating mindfulness techniques to enhance overall well-being. Practical exercises were also introduced to help attendees apply neuroscience-based approaches to cultivate happiness in their daily lives.
In his concluding remarks, chairperson Department of Psychology and Incharge Counseling Center Prof. Dr. Najma Iqbal Malik stated that the workshop was well received, with participants appreciating the opportunity to gain scientific insights into happiness and mental resilience. The initiative reflects the University of Sargodha’s ongoing commitment to promoting psychological well-being and fostering a positive academic environment
