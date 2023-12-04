University of Sargodha honoured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The University of Sargodha has been honored at the annual COMSTECH consortium of excellence programme meeting.

Prof. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, presented the prestigious COMSTECH award and a shield of appreciation to Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of UoS, in recognition of outstanding contributions and continued cooperation.

The recognition highlights the unwavering dedication of UoS to achieve excellence in academia, research, and fostering impactful international collaborations.