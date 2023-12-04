Open Menu

University Of Sargodha Honoured

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

University of Sargodha honoured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The University of Sargodha has been honored at the annual COMSTECH consortium of excellence programme meeting.

Prof. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, presented the prestigious COMSTECH award and a shield of appreciation to Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of UoS, in recognition of outstanding contributions and continued cooperation.

The recognition highlights the unwavering dedication of UoS to achieve excellence in academia, research, and fostering impactful international collaborations.

Related Topics

University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

31 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

4 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

6 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan