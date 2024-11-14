University Of Sargodha Host Second International Watercolor Exhibition
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha organised the second International Watercolor Exhibition, titled "Watercolor Whispers," at the Zubeida Agha Art Gallery.
The exhibition curated by Assistant Professor Nadia Abbasi features works by 40 national and international artists, showcasing diverse styles, techniques, and creative visions within the versatile medium of watercolor.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar University of Bradford school of Management, along with the Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Maryam Saif, Director Institute of Art and Design, faculty, and a large number of Students attended the exhibition.
While addressing the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar emphasized that art is a universal language that unites us all, transcending borders and barriers. Watercolor art in this exhibition demonstrates the potential for creativity to foster greater understanding and collaboration across cultures.
He further stated that it is crucial for us to not only celebrate artistic excellence but also work toward preserving these traditional forms for future generations."
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed that this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent of both national and international artists and to provide a platform for creative exchange. Watercolor art represents the power of simplicity and elegance, and we are proud to support its continued evolution, he concluded.
Exhibition curator Nadia Abbasi stated that the aim of the Watercolor exhibition is to celebrate artistic excellence and to promote a global dialogue in the world of watercolor. By providing this platform for artists to share their work, the exhibition not only promotes education and cultural dialogue but also plays a key role in preserving the tradition of watercolors painting, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamrud police seize 9 Kg Hashish, two arrested14 seconds ago
-
Pakistan reports 49th WPV1 case21 seconds ago
-
Driving licence counter for minority community24 seconds ago
-
General Hospital, Getz Pharma organize medical camp at PPC31 seconds ago
-
Two died, one injured in an accident on motorway10 minutes ago
-
22 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced 9 years’ imprisonment10 minutes ago
-
Government committed to protect minorities rights: Governor Kundi10 minutes ago
-
Second International Conference on Sustainable Business begins10 minutes ago
-
Specialised training for private security guards begins10 minutes ago
-
Minister announces progress on medicine procurement, availability across hospitals10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,300 cusecs water11 minutes ago