University of Sargodha host second International Watercolor Exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha organised the second International Watercolor Exhibition, titled "Watercolor Whispers," at the Zubeida Agha Art Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Assistant Professor Nadia Abbasi features works by 40 national and international artists, showcasing diverse styles, techniques, and creative visions within the versatile medium of watercolor.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar University of Bradford school of Management, along with the Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Maryam Saif, Director Institute of Art and Design, faculty, and a large number of Students attended the exhibition.

While addressing the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar emphasized that art is a universal language that unites us all, transcending borders and barriers. Watercolor art in this exhibition demonstrates the potential for creativity to foster greater understanding and collaboration across cultures.

He further stated that it is crucial for us to not only celebrate artistic excellence but also work toward preserving these traditional forms for future generations."

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed that this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent of both national and international artists and to provide a platform for creative exchange. Watercolor art represents the power of simplicity and elegance, and we are proud to support its continued evolution, he concluded.

Exhibition curator Nadia Abbasi stated that the aim of the Watercolor exhibition is to celebrate artistic excellence and to promote a global dialogue in the world of watercolor. By providing this platform for artists to share their work, the exhibition not only promotes education and cultural dialogue but also plays a key role in preserving the tradition of watercolors painting, he remarked.