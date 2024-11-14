Open Menu

University Of Sargodha Host Second International Watercolor Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

University of Sargodha host second International Watercolor Exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha organised the second International Watercolor Exhibition, titled "Watercolor Whispers," at the Zubeida Agha Art Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Assistant Professor Nadia Abbasi features works by 40 national and international artists, showcasing diverse styles, techniques, and creative visions within the versatile medium of watercolor.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar University of Bradford school of Management, along with the Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Maryam Saif, Director Institute of Art and Design, faculty, and a large number of Students attended the exhibition.

While addressing the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar emphasized that art is a universal language that unites us all, transcending borders and barriers. Watercolor art in this exhibition demonstrates the potential for creativity to foster greater understanding and collaboration across cultures.

He further stated that it is crucial for us to not only celebrate artistic excellence but also work toward preserving these traditional forms for future generations."

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed that this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent of both national and international artists and to provide a platform for creative exchange. Watercolor art represents the power of simplicity and elegance, and we are proud to support its continued evolution, he concluded.

Exhibition curator Nadia Abbasi stated that the aim of the Watercolor exhibition is to celebrate artistic excellence and to promote a global dialogue in the world of watercolor. By providing this platform for artists to share their work, the exhibition not only promotes education and cultural dialogue but also plays a key role in preserving the tradition of watercolors painting, he remarked.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education Bradford University Of Sargodha All Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan