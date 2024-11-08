University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha organized an enlightening community engagement session focused on journalistic ethics, with esteemed guest Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The event took place at the university's Communication and Media Studies Auditorium, bringing together television and newspaper journalists from Sargodha division, as well as students of media studies.

Addressing an audience of working journalists and media students, Muhammad Asim Khichi emphasized the critical importance of objective, impartial, and fact-based journalism. He underscored the need for investigative journalism and encouraged attendees to develop 21st-century skills essential for modern journalism. He highlighted emerging trends in the field, including artificial intelligence, data journalism, visual storytelling, and predictive journalism, as key components of a new era in media.

In response to a question from Shah Nawaz, a television reporter, regarding the detection of disinformation and misinformation, Asim Khichi stressed the value of verifying information directly from sources to ensure accuracy.

He further noted that the government, journalist associations, and media councils are actively working to train journalists in techniques for identifying and combating fake news.

Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, announced an agreement between the University of Sargodha and APP to collaborate on capacity-building initiatives for journalists. He highlighted that the partnership aligns with the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, which aims to provide rapid training programs in artificial intelligence, data journalism, visual editing, content creation, and social media production. The initiative will equip journalists, especially those working in remote regions, with the skills needed to enhance both their professional and financial prospects.

In his opening remarks, Assistant Professor Noman Yaser described the community engagement as a productive industry-academia linkage that will benefit both sides.

The event, moderated by Assistant Professor Dr. Abdul Rehman Qaiser, saw a strong turnout of journalists from television and print media, demonstrating the significance of ethical journalism in today's media landscape.