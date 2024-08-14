Open Menu

University Of Sargodha Marks 77th Independence Day

Published August 14, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at University of Sargodha Main Campus outside the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Mian Gulam Yasin hoisted the national flag.

In the ceremony, teachers, employees, students and a large number of children participated enthusiastically.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed everything for the establishment of Pakistan and said that the establishment of Pakistan was not possible without their efforts and sacrifices.

He further said that the guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah needed to be followed for the development of Pakistan.

Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin said that the teachers, employees, and students should play an active role in the development of the country. Today was the day of renewal of the pledge for every Pakistani to play his full role in the development of Pakistan, he concluded.

Furthermore, in connection with Independence Day, Independence Day walk, tree plantation activity to control environmental changes, cake cutting ceremony and speech competition was also conducted.

