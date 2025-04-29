University Of Sargodha Marks Medical Laboratory Professionals Week
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Department of Allied Health Sciences organized an awareness walk and session to mark Medical Professionals Week 2025 with the theme "Mystery Machine of Diagnostics: Another Case Solved by the Lab" at University of Sargodha.
The event aimed at recognizing the invaluable contributions of medical laboratory professionals to healthcare. The walk was organized by the final year students of BS Medical Lab Sciences under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Mustafa Qamar, incharge Department of Allied Health Sciences, Dr, Muhammad Riaz, Associate Professor and faculty members. Dr. Muhammad Mustafa Qamar appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty in organizing the event. He emphasized the need for continuous advancement and skill development in the medical field, especially in light of innovations such as automation, genomics, and AI.
He highlighted ongoing issues such as workforce shortages and stressed the importance of continuous professional development, innovation, and public awareness to strengthen the laboratory profession.
Addressing the session, Dr. Muhammad Riaz emphasized the pivotal role of medical laboratory professionals, stating that behind every diagnosis, test result, and treatment decision, there is a laboratory expert ensuring accuracy, reliability, and timely reporting. He noted that approximately 70% of clinical decisions are based on laboratory results, underlining the field’s indispensable role in modern medicine. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing unity and appreciation for medical laboratory professionals and their essential contributions to health and well-being.
