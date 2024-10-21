Open Menu

University Of Sargodha Marks World Statistics Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

University of Sargodha marks World Statistics Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) To mark World Statistics Day, the Department of Statistics at the University of Sargodha organized an awareness walk, emphasizing the significance of statistics in informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The walk was led by Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, along with Director Student Affairs Dr.

Mahmood Ul Hassan, chairman of the department of statistics Dr. Zafar Nazeer Bhatti, faculty, and a large number of students attended the walk.

Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali emphasized that statistics is a powerful tool that shapes policies and drives progress in various fields, including health, education, and environmental sustainability. On this World Statistics Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to using statistical data responsibly to make informed decisions that benefit our communities, he concluded.

