University of Sargodha organises seminar on 'Career Counseling'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar was organised by the counseling centre of the University of Sargodha to provide counseling to computer science and information technology students on life challenges and coping strategies.

According to a press release issued by the UoS here on Thursday, Chairperson of Psychology Department Dr Najma Iqbal, Counseling Centre members Kinza Khalid, Sidra Shakur and students participated in large numbers in the seminar.

The experts said that the aim to organise this seminar was to give awareness to students about the scope in the field of computer science and information technology and its services and jobs opportunities so that students could take step toward in practical life after completing their education.

On the occasion, the Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr Najma Iqbal while addressing the seminar said that the counseling centre mainly solved the psychological problems of students, who were facing new challenges in life, and we taught them how to find solutions to these problems.

She said that if students could not find solutions to problems on their own, different sessions were arranged for them in which their psychological confusion was resolved through counselling.