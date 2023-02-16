UrduPoint.com

University Of Sargodha Organises Seminar On 'Career Counseling'

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

University of Sargodha organises seminar on 'Career Counseling'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar was organised by the counseling centre of the University of Sargodha to provide counseling to computer science and information technology students on life challenges and coping strategies.

According to a press release issued by the UoS here on Thursday, Chairperson of Psychology Department Dr Najma Iqbal, Counseling Centre members Kinza Khalid, Sidra Shakur and students participated in large numbers in the seminar.

The experts said that the aim to organise this seminar was to give awareness to students about the scope in the field of computer science and information technology and its services and jobs opportunities so that students could take step toward in practical life after completing their education.

On the occasion, the Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr Najma Iqbal while addressing the seminar said that the counseling centre mainly solved the psychological problems of students, who were facing new challenges in life, and we taught them how to find solutions to these problems.

She said that if students could not find solutions to problems on their own, different sessions were arranged for them in which their psychological confusion was resolved through counselling.

Related Topics

Technology Education University Of Sargodha Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

37 minutes ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

2 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.