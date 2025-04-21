University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha participated in the Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo 2025, held at Expo Centre Lahore.

The event was organized by the Punjab Higher education Commission in collaboration with the Higher Education Department and featured participation from universities, colleges, and technical institutions across the province.

The expo was inaugurated by Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Dr. Farrukh Naveed. Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sargodha, attended the event as Guest of Honor.

The event also saw the presence of vice chancellors, faculty members, officers, and students from various institutions, including Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chairman, Department of Agronomy, Salman Ahmad Pracha, In charge Incubation Centre, and Dr. Bilal Ahmad, Manager Facilitation Centre.

The University of Sargodha set up a series of stalls that featured its patented projects, agricultural innovations, recovery systems, IT tools, fine arts display, software prototypes, and social sciences models. Also included were entrepreneurial projects incubated at the university’s Waheed Wain Incubation Centre. These exhibits attracted considerable interest from expo attendees.

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan visited the university stalls and interacted with students and faculty. He stated that innovation and research are essential for national progress, and that Pakistani students possess the potential to contribute meaningfully to the global knowledge economy.

He noted that forums like the Innovation & Technology Expo serve not only as platforms for knowledge sharing but also enable practical collaboration between academia, industry, and society. He further highlighted that UOS faculty members are working in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas to promote applied research and innovation that opens new academic frontiers.

He urged students to focus on developing solutions that address real-world problems and serve the broader needs of the institution, society, and the nation. He congratulated the participating teams of students and faculty for representing the university effectively at the expo.

Furthermore, Prof.

Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan held discussions with Secretary HED Dr. Farrukh Naveed and vice chancellors from other universities to explore opportunities for academic and research collaboration. He also briefed them on key educational and developmental projects currently underway at the University of Sargodha.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies and Host Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha, participated in the prestigious Director’s Dialogue Series organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad.

The event centered on the theme of China’s Investment in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Pakistan.

The session convened prominent scholars, experts, and policymakers to deliberate on the evolving landscape of digital cooperation between China and Pakistan, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan delivered insightful Lecture on the transformative potential of Chinese investments in Pakistan’s IT and AI sectors. He underscored the pivotal role of these technologies in enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and driving the development of a robust knowledge-based economy.

Director PICS also emphasized the responsibility of academic institutions in supporting research, capacity building, and evidence-based policymaking in emerging technological domains. He highlighted the proactive initiatives of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies aimed at promoting academic collaboration, joint research projects, and intellectual dialogue between the two nations.

He reaffirmed that such engagements are crucial for unlocking the full potential of digital cooperation and sustaining long-term regional development. His remarks reflected the Institute’s enduring commitment to regional connectivity, technological advancement, and academic excellence in alignment with the broader objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan’s participation further cements the University of Sargodha’s role as a key academic partner in advancing strategic China-Pakistan relations through knowledge exchange and innovation-led cooperation.