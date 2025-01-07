Open Menu

University Of Sargodha Releases Examination Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

University of Sargodha releases examination schedule

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) University of Sargodha releases schedule for MA/MSC Part -1/Composite, M.Com Part -1, First Annual/Supplementary Examination 2024 here on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the examination would start from 08 January 2025 while MA / MSc Part second/Composite, MCom Part second, First Annual/Supplementary Examination 2024 will start from 16 January 2025. All private/late college candidates can download their roll number slips from the link www.su.edu.pk.annual/examination/rollnoslip/rollnoslips by entering their ID card number on the following link. All such candidates who have objections to the admission forms can download their roll number slips by clearing their objections to the concerned branch of the office before the examination starts whereas if a candidate does not download his roll number slip from the said link before the start of the exam and does not appear in the exam according to the date sheet, then the university will not be responsible for his academic loss.

The spokesman also informed that no roll number slip will be issued by post to any candidate, So all private/late college candidates should download their roll number slips from the above link and join the exam by downloading their roll number slips on time. Without roll number slips, sitting in the exam will not be allowed.

Related Topics

January University Of Sargodha Post All From

Recent Stories

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

47 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

57 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

1 hour ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan