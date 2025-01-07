University Of Sargodha Releases Examination Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) University of Sargodha releases schedule for MA/MSC Part -1/Composite, M.Com Part -1, First Annual/Supplementary Examination 2024 here on Tuesday.
According to the schedule, the examination would start from 08 January 2025 while MA / MSc Part second/Composite, MCom Part second, First Annual/Supplementary Examination 2024 will start from 16 January 2025. All private/late college candidates can download their roll number slips from the link www.su.edu.pk.annual/examination/rollnoslip/rollnoslips by entering their ID card number on the following link. All such candidates who have objections to the admission forms can download their roll number slips by clearing their objections to the concerned branch of the office before the examination starts whereas if a candidate does not download his roll number slip from the said link before the start of the exam and does not appear in the exam according to the date sheet, then the university will not be responsible for his academic loss.
The spokesman also informed that no roll number slip will be issued by post to any candidate, So all private/late college candidates should download their roll number slips from the above link and join the exam by downloading their roll number slips on time. Without roll number slips, sitting in the exam will not be allowed.
