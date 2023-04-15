UrduPoint.com

University Of Sargodha To Set Up Incubation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha will establish an incubation center with the collaboration of Wain Foundation.

The university signed an agreement with the Wain Foundation for the first state-of-the-art incubation center.

The University of Sargodha would provide space of opportunities while Wain Foundation under the expertise of 12ic will set up worldclass incubation center.

Prof Dr Qaiser Abass, vice chancellor University of Sargodha, hoped that the center would produce future entrepreneurs which will represent Pakistan in the world.

Rizwan Ahmed, vice president of i2 Pakistan and VC Dr Qaiser Abasssigned the agreement, said a press release issued on Saturday.

