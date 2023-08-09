Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 07:24 PM

University of Sargodha (UoS), AtomCamp ink MoU

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha (UoS) and AtomCamp Organization on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote a culture of interdisciplinary learning and enhance scientific skill development among students.

The agreement was signed by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, and AtomCamp CEO Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar.

The partnership encompasses the development of soft skills, expert-guided training, and workshops to elevate communication and leadership abilities in students. It further aims to unleash student's full potential to stand out in today's competitive world.

As part of the MoU, both institutions agreed upon establishing a state-of-the-art Technology Park, Incubation and Agritech based training to provide students with unparalleled opportunities in exploration, and scientific discovery for holistic education.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed his gratitude to Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti for his kind efforts to bring the AtomCamp to Sargodha.

He said: "We will work together on creating an entrepreneurial culture among fraternity to make UoS a hub of innovation and development, besides building a brighter and more empowered tomorrow '' .

During the ceremony, The AtomCamp CEO Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar briefed about their programmes, training & workshops, and said: "We are excited to collaborate withthe University of Sargodha to create a transformative learning experience for students,and our first training session on Soft Skills will commence in September ''.

