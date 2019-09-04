UrduPoint.com
University Of Sargodha (UoS) Opens Facilitation Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:56 PM

University of Sargodha (UoS) opened admissions for the fall semester 2019 and set up facilitation center here in main campus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) -:University of Sargodha (UoS) opened admissions for the fall semester 2019 and set up facilitation center here in main campus.

The admissions opened in more than 150 programs on regular and self support basis and could applied only through online portal.

Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director Academics and acting Chairman Admission Committee, Sargodha University said on Wednesday that online portal was designed so that candidates could easily complete the admission process.

He said that the university set up a facilitation center to resolve issues related to admissions, academics, examinations and accounts by one window operation.

The center will provide advisory services, issuance and verification of documents, scholarships and banking services and its help-desk provide information regarding academic regulations, student records, programs, calendars, examinations, and official processes of various services, he added.

The first, second and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programs will be displayed on October 02, October 05 and October 09 respectively. Merit lists of evening/self-support program will be displayed on October 11, October 15 and October 17, 2019, he addedThe university set September 23 (Monday) as the last date for applying admissions ,while classes would start from October 10.

