University Of Sargodha (UoS) Organises Lecture On Media Landscape

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 06:14 PM

The Department of Communication and Media Studies of University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special lecture of journalist Nasrullah Malik on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Department of Communication and Media Studies of University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a special lecture of journalist Nasrullah Malik on Monday.

The lecture was aimed to provide an opportunity to students to engage them with practical insights into the rapidly evolving media landscape. In his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas appreciated the distinguished guest for sparing his time. He highlighted the university's continuous academic and research pursuits, along with his enduring goals to enhance the university's reputation.

He highlighted his ambition to establish a web-based and a satellite educational channel.

Nasrullah Malik shared his insight on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the media industry.

He urged the students to be proactive in investigative journalism. He explained the evolving role of social media in shaping public opinion and highlighted the positive image of media in Pakistan.

The session was attended by a large number of students, faculty and staff members.

