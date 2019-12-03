University of Sargodha (UoS) retained previous position in QS Asian university ranking 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University rankings 2020, making its name yet again in the list of top 500 Asian universities.

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2020, the Sargodha University "recorded the same rank achieved in 2019" in the 401-450 category of Asian universities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday by the UoS.

Last week, the Times Higher education (THE) also announced its subject-wise World University Rankings 2020, in which the University ranked 601+ for Life Sciences and 801 plus Physical Sciences.

In the QS Rankings 2020, Sargodha University ranked 171 plus for the International Research Network; 251 plus for Academic and Employer Reputation; and 301 plus for Faculty Student Ratio, PhD faculty, research publications and student exchange.

"During the last few years, the Sargodha University has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teaching and research," states the QS Rankings report.

"This is a great result for the University, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff," said the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Since 2017, Sargodha University has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual performance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.