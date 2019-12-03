UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sargodha (UoS) Retained Previous Position In QS Asian University Ranking 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:11 PM

University of Sargodha (UoS) retained previous position in QS Asian university ranking 2020

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University rankings 2020, making its name yet again in the list of top 500 Asian universities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University rankings 2020, making its name yet again in the list of top 500 Asian universities.

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2020, the Sargodha University "recorded the same rank achieved in 2019" in the 401-450 category of Asian universities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday by the UoS.

Last week, the Times Higher education (THE) also announced its subject-wise World University Rankings 2020, in which the University ranked 601+ for Life Sciences and 801 plus Physical Sciences.

In the QS Rankings 2020, Sargodha University ranked 171 plus for the International Research Network; 251 plus for Academic and Employer Reputation; and 301 plus for Faculty Student Ratio, PhD faculty, research publications and student exchange.

"During the last few years, the Sargodha University has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teaching and research," states the QS Rankings report.

"This is a great result for the University, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff," said the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Since 2017, Sargodha University has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual performance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education Student Sargodha Progress Same 2017 2019 2020 University Of Sargodha Top Asia

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

7 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

9 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

16 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.