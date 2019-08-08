UrduPoint.com
University Of Sargodha (UoS) Syndicate Approves Rs 4bln Surplus Budget For FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

University of Sargodha (UoS) syndicate approves Rs 4bln surplus budget for FY 2019-20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ): The syndicate of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has approved over Rs 4 billion surplus budget for fiscal year 2019-20 at a time when public sector universities are grappling with financial crunch.

The budget was approved during the third syndicate meeting of the year held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Out of total budget, Rs 339 million would be spent on development projects whereas Rs 3.7 billion had been allocated for recurring expenditures.

The UoS said the budget also included Rs 10 million for installing solar power generating system in the Central Library. The body has increased allocation for research by 51 percent. In the last budget, an amount of Rs 33 million was allocated for research which has now been increased to Rs 50 million.

Other salient features of the budget included allocation of Rs 15 million for construction of purpose-built multi-story hall which would be used as combined examination centre.

The budget also includes Rs 30 million for the ongoing internship program which was especially designed for the fresh graduates of the university to give them hands-on experience.

Moreover, the body accorded Rs 8.5 million budget for merit-based scholarships usually awarded to the position-holders.

Besides, a handsome amount has also been allocated for need-based scholarships awarded to more than 8,000 students last year.

The surplus amount of Rs 80 million was a result of recoveries made during the financial year 2018-19. In the past year or so, the university recovered more than Rs 113 million additional recoveries from the owners of five ex-PPP sub-campuses.

Furthermore, the university has also received as first installment, a cheque of Rs. 94.1 million from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The bureau recovered this amount from the administration of ex-private sub-campuses after plea-bargain in private sub-campuses scam.

The university would also get Rs 17 million in case of manipulation of interest rate over three consecutive investments with a private bank.

Other recoveries in process include the remaining bargain amount from NAB and an amount of Rs 19 million from former sub-campus Gujranwala, to be paid in two equal installments during the current fiscal year.

