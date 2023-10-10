University of Sargodha (UoS) training session

(@FahadShabbir)

The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a faculty training session on the’’ preparation of a self-assessment report (SAR) ‘’ on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a faculty training session on the’’ preparation of a self-assessment report (SAR) ‘’ on Tuesday.

The event aimed to equip the faculty members with the knowledge and necessary guidelines to prepare effective Self-Assessment Reports (SAR) and to enhance the quality of education at each department by implementing an effective quality assurance system, fulfilling the requirements of all stakeholders within the university.

The workshop was attended by Director QEC Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary, and Deputy Director of QEC, Rahmatullah alongside over 60 faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary stated ‘’ Our vision is to contribute to society through the pursuit of quality education, creative learning, and productive research’’.

Addressing the session, Rahmatullah emphasized the importance of self-assessment, its fundamental components, and models with the faculty members. Furthermore, he provided insights into the diverse criteria standards of SAR to maintain high academic standards.

The training session featured expert facilitators who shared valuable insights for creating comprehensive SARs.