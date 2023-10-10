Open Menu

University Of Sargodha (UoS) Training Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

University of Sargodha (UoS) training session

The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a faculty training session on the’’ preparation of a self-assessment report (SAR) ‘’ on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a faculty training session on the’’ preparation of a self-assessment report (SAR) ‘’ on Tuesday.

The event aimed to equip the faculty members with the knowledge and necessary guidelines to prepare effective Self-Assessment Reports (SAR) and to enhance the quality of education at each department by implementing an effective quality assurance system, fulfilling the requirements of all stakeholders within the university.

The workshop was attended by Director QEC Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary, and Deputy Director of QEC, Rahmatullah alongside over 60 faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary stated ‘’ Our vision is to contribute to society through the pursuit of quality education, creative learning, and productive research’’.

Addressing the session, Rahmatullah emphasized the importance of self-assessment, its fundamental components, and models with the faculty members. Furthermore, he provided insights into the diverse criteria standards of SAR to maintain high academic standards.

The training session featured expert facilitators who shared valuable insights for creating comprehensive SARs.

Related Topics

Education Saudi Arabia Riyals University Of Sargodha Event All

Recent Stories

Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 pe ..

Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 per cent in 2024: IMF

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for election ..

Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for elections of SCC

9 minutes ago
 Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

14 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

14 minutes ago
 Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

14 minutes ago
 Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lan ..

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

14 minutes ago
Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prison ..

Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prisoners

14 minutes ago
 AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubil ..

AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubilee celebrations

12 minutes ago
 BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutriti ..

BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutritionists

12 minutes ago
 Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 112 ..

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th d ..

LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

12 minutes ago
 IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan